Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

New Brunswickers warned that snow and rain in forecast could result in flooding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2020 12:13 pm
A New Brunswick flag floats in floodwater from the Saint John River in Waterborough, N.B., on May 13, 2018.
A New Brunswick flag floats in floodwater from the Saint John River in Waterborough, N.B., on May 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

People along the St. John River in New Brunswick are being advised to remain vigilant over the coming days as expected snow, rain and possible ice movement raise the risk of flooding.

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier says province can handle flooding during COVID-19 crisis 

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for today and Friday, followed by rain next Monday and Tuesday.

River Watch officials are watching closely for ice movement in the upper St. John River basin, which would increase the risk of ice jams.

Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries
Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries

At the moment there are two minor ice jams, one near Ste-Anne-de-Madawaska, on the St. John River, and one at the mouth of the Tobique River.

Officials say water levels remain below flood levels in all areas, but the situation could change quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ingredients are there for N.B. flooding, but too early to forecast: officials

New Brunswickers in flood-prone areas are reminded to have an evacuation plan and to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickFloodingFloodsNew Brunswick FloodingSt. John RiverRiver WatchNew Brunswick FloodsNew Brunswick River Watch
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.