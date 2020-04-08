Man charged with assault after coughing on OPP officer in Wingham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Wingham, Ont., is facing assault charges after coughing on a police officer, Huron County OPP say.

Police say officers were called to a home in Wingham on April 2 after it was reported that a man was having a mental health act occurrence.

Police discovered the accused had thrown an object at his partner but missed and damaged a window.

Police say they man actively resisted arrest and allege he began to cough at the arresting officer in an attempt to cause harm.

Police would not say if the accused was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

He is facing several charges including domestic assault, domestic mischief, and assaulting a police officer.

