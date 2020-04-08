Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault after coughing on OPP officer in Wingham, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 4:27 pm
-.
-. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man in Wingham, Ont., is facing assault charges after coughing on a police officer, Huron County OPP say.

Police say officers were called to a home in Wingham on April 2 after it was reported that a man was having a mental health act occurrence.

READ MORE: COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged

Police discovered the accused had thrown an object at his partner but missed and damaged a window.

Police say they man actively resisted arrest and allege he began to cough at the arresting officer in an attempt to cause harm.

Police would not say if the accused was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

READ MORE: COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged

He is facing several charges including domestic assault, domestic mischief, and assaulting a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
huron county oppWinghamCoughingman coughs on police officerWingham man chargedWingham Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.