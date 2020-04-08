Coronavirus: Rogers Food’s flour mills ‘running at full capacity’ amid shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers across Canada have noticed a major shortage of flour in retail stores across the nation.

With the federal and provincial governments urging Canadians to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians are baking much more frequently.

This has led to a major shortage of flour, including here in the Okanagan.

“We see the same scenario in the Okanagan that we do in the rest of Canada,” said Joe Girdner, a Rogers Food Ltd. spokesperson.

“With people staying home, there is an unprecedented demand for flour, due to increased home baking.”

Rogers Food’s staff want to make clear to everyone, they’re doing their best at trying to keep up with the demand for flour.

“We are running the mills at full capacity, we are running our packers for packaging at full capacity, we are running our transportation at full capacity, and warehousing is at capacity,” Girdner told Global News on Wednesday.

Girdner wants to remind Canadians not to panic purchase.

“There is no need to buy more flour than what you need,” explained Girdner.

“We can assure customers we are doing everything in our power to meet the demand.”

Girdner said the stress from flour demands has resulted in the shortages across Canada.

