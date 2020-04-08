Paul Walker’s daughter posts previously unseen video of late actor

Send this page to someone via email

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, has posted a previously unseen video to her Instagram of the late actor.

The clip Meadow posted on Tuesday shows her opening her dad’s door to surprise him, yelling, “Hi! Happy birthday!”

1:43 ‘I am Paul Walker’ trailer explores actor’s early life ‘I am Paul Walker’ trailer explores actor’s early life

Walker falls backwards onto the bed as she startled him and the pair hug.

“You scared the hell out of me,” he says to her.

“I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right,” the 21-year-old captioned the clip. “Be good. I love you. Stay safe.”

She also shared a photo of her dad kissing her on the cheek as a baby on March 16, captioning it, “ultimate apocalypse buddy.”

Walker died in a car crash near Los Angeles at the age of 40 in 2013. He is survived by his parents Paul Walker Sr. and Cheryl Walker, brothers Cody Walker and Caleb Walker, sisters Ashlie Walker and Amie Walker and daughter Meadow Walker.

In January, Walker’s personal car collection went up for auction and sold for over US$2.3 million.

The late star of the Fast and Furious franchise was an avid car aficionado and his personal collection of 21 cars, trucks and motorcycles went up for sale from Jan. 14 to 18 in Arizona.

The sale was part of a Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the final sales added up to $2,333,450, according to Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson.

All proceeds from the auction will go into a trust for Meadow.