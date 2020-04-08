Northumberland OPP locate body of missing Roseneath woman in bay in Trent Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP have located the body of an elderly woman who was reported missing last week.

Kristina Zupanc, 82, was last seen on Tuesday, March 31, around 10:30 p.m. along West Court Road near Sandy Bay Road in the community of Roseneath in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg.

OPP launched an extensive ground, water and aerial search.

On Wednesday morning, OPP stated Zupanc was found deceased on Monday night around 7 p.m. in the water near Burnt Point Bay close to the shoreline of Nappan Island in Trent Hills. The area is about 30 kilometres northeast of Roseneath.

No other details were provided.

“The Northumberland OPP wish to thank the public for their continued support and ongoing assistance with these types of investigations,” OPP said Wednesday.

