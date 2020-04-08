Menu

Canada

Fatal fire in DDO claims woman’s life

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 8:33 am
Montreal firefighters battle a one-alarm fire that claimed the life of one woman in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., late on the evening of Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Montreal firefighters battle a one-alarm fire that claimed the life of one woman in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., late on the evening of Tuesday, April 7, 2020. TVA

A 68-year-old woman has died after her residential apartment caught fire overnight in the West Island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

Some 20 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The woman was found inside her two-storey apart located on Hyman Street off Sunnybrooke Boulevard.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec prioritizing care for seniors in hard-hit long-term care homes

Officials from the Montreal fire department say the victim’s death was confirmed at scene.

Montreal police have taken over the investigation. Officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, which is still still unknown.

 

