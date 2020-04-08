Fatal fire in DDO claims woman’s life

Send this page to someone via email

A 68-year-old woman has died after her residential apartment caught fire overnight in the West Island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

Some 20 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The woman was found inside her two-storey apart located on Hyman Street off Sunnybrooke Boulevard.

Officials from the Montreal fire department say the victim’s death was confirmed at scene.

Montreal police have taken over the investigation. Officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, which is still still unknown.