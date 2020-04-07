Maple Leafs sign forward Barabanov

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old had 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 43 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League in 2019-20. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in four playoff games for his hometown club.

Barabanov has appeared in 262 career KHL games, all with SKA, registering 137 points (62 goals, 75 assists). In 68 career playoff games, Barabanov recorded 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) while helping SKA win the KHL’s Gagarin Cup in both 2015 and 2017.

Internationally, Barabanov helped Russia win the gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He has represented Russia three times at the World Championships, recording 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 28 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

