Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cramahe Township man charged with impaired driving after leaving crash in Castleton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 4:20 pm
A Cramahe Township man faces impaired driving charges following a collision near Castleton on Saturday.
A Cramahe Township man faces impaired driving charges following a collision near Castleton on Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Cramahe Township man faces impaired driving charges and more following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Percy Street near the village of Castleton, about 30 km east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Impaired driver’s vehicle clocked at 194 km/h in Burlington, say OPP

OPP say witnesses reported that a SUV struck a pole on a residential property and then the vehicle left the scene with damage to the front end.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road 25. Police say the vehicle had significant damage but the driver was not injured.

As a result of the investigation, Anthony Mitchell, 45, of Cramahe Township, was arrested and charged operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; failure to report an accident and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 17, OPP said.

‘We remember’: Trudeau pays tribute on 2nd anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash
‘We remember’: Trudeau pays tribute on 2nd anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCollisionImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceImpairedNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPCramahe TownshipCramaheCastleton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.