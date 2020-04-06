Cramahe Township man charged with impaired driving after leaving crash in Castleton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Cramahe Township man faces impaired driving charges and more following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Percy Street near the village of Castleton, about 30 km east of Peterborough.

OPP say witnesses reported that a SUV struck a pole on a residential property and then the vehicle left the scene with damage to the front end.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road 25. Police say the vehicle had significant damage but the driver was not injured.

As a result of the investigation, Anthony Mitchell, 45, of Cramahe Township, was arrested and charged operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; failure to report an accident and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 17, OPP said.

