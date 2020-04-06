Port Hope, Ont. woman accused of biting, kicking police officers during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Hope, Ont. woman faces several charges including assaulting a police officer following an incident at a downtown apartment complex on Saturday night.

The Port Hope Police Service say officers were called to the apartment at around 10 p.m. for a noise complaint. Police say when officers arrived on scene they located a woman allegedly yelling obscenities in the street.

Police say the woman refused to stop and she was placed under arrest for causing a disturbance. However, the woman allegedly resisted the officers’ attempts to detain her and was eventually taken to the police station.

There she allegedly kicked two officers and bit the arm of another officer as they tried to restrain her. The officer attended Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg for a bite wound.

Lyndsy Lee O’Neill, 33, was charged with causing a disturbance and three counts of assaulting and three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in June, police said.

