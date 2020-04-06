Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1st COVID-19 case surfaces in northwestern Ontario Indigenous community

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2020 1:11 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says testing will be 'essential part of how we get through this'
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says testing will be 'essential part of how we get through this' (April 6, 2020)

EABAMETOONG FIRST NATION, Ont. – A northern Ontario health authority serving remote Indigenous communities says COVID-19 has surfaced in its territory for the first time.

The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority says the patient lives on the Eabametoong First Nation, about 300 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

It did not immediately provide details about the person’s age or their condition.

READ MORE: 309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

The health authority says the case marks the first time COVID-19 has been diagnosed in a remote northern Ontario community.

It says the development, while not entirely unexpected, is troubling given the limited resources available to remote Indigenous communities.

The health authority also says the risks posed by the virus could be amplified due to overcrowding in many First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
