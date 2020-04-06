Coronavirus: City of Kingston, province offering free child care for essential workers

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston says it has received provincial funding to provide free child care for essential workers who have children in need of supervision.

According to a city news release sent out after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a pared-down list of essential businesses, the city said it had secured funding from the province to offer daycare for children of essential workers who are 12 and under.

The city says it has been working with licensed child care providers in Kingston to arrange the free care.

At these daycares, only five children will be allowed in one room at a time to comply with physical distancing standards.

“The safest option for families is to have children remain at home, if possible. These centres are meant for emergency use only. Spaces are limited,” a city news release read.

The city says if there is more demand than what it can currently provide, children of front-line health-care workers and first responders will be prioritized.

A new list of businesses and workers that are deemed essential can be found here.

To apply for the daycare, visit the city’s website.