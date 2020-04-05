The West Block — Episode 31, Season 10

THE WEST BLOCK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “The government alone cannot win this fight. We all have to answer the call of duty.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau: “And we have taken unprecedented measures.”

Quebec Premier François Legault: “…taken measures to limit travelling in the north of Quebec. We are also one of the places that test the most in the world.”

Health Minister Patty Hajdu: “There is no way to beat a global pandemic if we’re actually not willing to work together as a globe. No country is an island.”

Unidentified: “9/11 didn’t have this many calls.”

Unidentified: “They’re essentially already at capacity.”

President Donald Trump: “The peak in fatalities will not arrive for another two weeks.”

Mike Le Couteur: It’s Sunday, April 5th. I’m Mike Le Couteur, and this is The West Block.

Over 1 million infected, dire situations in assisted living complexes, uncertain supply chains, and a lack of protective equipment: COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc globally and here at home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Governments of all orders across the country are stepping up, to fulfill their responsibilities to Canadians. Canada hasn’t seen this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War. These are the biggest economic measures in our lifetimes to defeat a threat to our health. These historic measures will support Canadians to stay home to defeat COVID-19.”

And joining us now, from Toronto, is the Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino. Thanks for joining us. First off, while the U.S. ordered 3M not to ship those N95 masks to one of its closest allies, Canada, your government had to turn around and get a shipment from China, a country where our diplomatic relations have been frosty. So, I’ve got to ask you: Are we negotiating with any other nations at this point, to try and get more of those masks?

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: Well, we have put in place a very progressive plan on procurement, but let me just reiterate that the prime minister has addressed the positioning of the United States very clearly: hoarding equipment isn’t going to help anybody at this stage, especially when our economies are so interconnected, as well as our people. As prime minister has said, Canada and the United States are the closest of friends. And when we’re talking about those 3M masks, Mike, they may very well be coming off the assembly line in the United States but the materials that are in those filters are made in Canada. And so it’s not just the equipment, it’s the people. There are over a 1,000 nurses that are crossing the border from Windsor to Detroit every day. They’re doing so; they’re putting their own health at risk to save the lives of Americans. So this is in keeping with, I think, the tradition and the values that we share very closely with our friends south of the border and in the meantime, the prime minister and all within our government are going to remain engaged with the United States.

Mike Le Couteur: You say that and the prime minister did mention that on Friday that look, there are a lot of those nurses that go to the U.S. Yet, he said yesterday there’ll be no retaliation. So, is then, just a bargaining chip that we’re using in the discussions, because he brought up the fact that nurses are going to the U.S.?

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: No, what he said was that he shined a light on the example of the cooperation that exists both when it comes to procurement, as well as our two peoples who are working together to confront COVID-19. And let there be no mistake about this, we are confronting this together. And when it comes to procurement, which was at the top of your question, Minister Anand is making an historic transformation on this portfolio. We are acquiring literally millions of masks, of gloves. We’re acquiring ventilators right across the board. We’re actually putting in place a procurement system which is broken down into three parts if I can distill it for you. One is to significantly the rate at which we’re acquiring equipment and we’re doing that by tapping into the global market. We’re also significantly accelerating domestic production here. And my office, like many of my colleagues, have been flooded with local businesses who want to step up, who want to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work. And finally, we’re going to work in lockstep with provincial partners, as well as the private sector, to make sure that we are a fast-track distribution to the front line of our health care system, because that’s where it’s needed most. So, this is truly historic. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any kind of mobilization like this, and certainly when you read about it, probably not since the Second World War have we seen our country rally around this moment like it has right now.

Mike Le Couteur: But at the same time, the prime minister has been speaking about this for a couple of weeks now, getting industry to rally around. Why isn’t this happening quicker? And why do we still have to go and buy some of these things, procure some of these things from outside of our borders?

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: Well, again, I mean what we have done very quickly is tap into that global market. So we are working with countries right around the world. We are competing with many others, but we are seeing those orders come in. There will be 8 million masks that will be coming in within days. We’ve ordered 157 million on order. Those are coming in very quickly. We’re making sure that we have ventilators, gloves, other equipment, and Minister Hajdu is actually also leading a new national recruitment effort, to make sure that we’ve got the people and the professionals on the front lines of the health care system. So we’re looking at people who have retired. We’re looking at students and we’re looking to onboard them as quickly as possible, because we know that our ICUs and our hospitals and all of our first responders are just doing the most incredible work. And I just want to take a moment to thank all of them for their round-the-clock work on this, they’re literally saving lives.

Mike Le Couteur: I just wanted to change subjects just for a second. A group of temporary foreign workers in B.C., in the agricultural business, have tested positive for COVID-19. What assistances are you providing to these workers? And what’s sorts of testing are we providing for these workers or even, you know, PPEs that are given to them, because they work on the front lines of our food industry.

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: Well, seasonal workers are coming back. This is the time of year when they start to seed and it’s absolutely critical that they are able to continue that work to maintain the food security of all Canadians. Having said that, it’s also mandatory that they abide by the isolation period, the 14-day isolation period that everybody coming back into the country has to comply with and here, our expectation is that the agricultural sector and farmers are keeping up their end of the bargain. But certainly, when they ask for this exemption as part of our overall travel restrictions regime, we understood that they would be fulfilling that part of the responsibility. We will continue to work with our provincial partners to make sure that the [00:06:38] there and we have an enforcement regime which is put into place. So it could be absolutely abundantly clear that everyone that is coming back into Canada, including seasons workers, that for their safety and the safety of Canadians, for the safety and the security of our food supply chain, that everybody follows those rules, we’re going to make sure that that happens.

Mike Le Couteur: And I wanted to ask you on the question of irregular migrants after your government partially closed the border with the United States, the prime minister said that all irregular border crossers would be sent back to the U.S., something the opposition has been asking for, for years, frankly. Does this mean that Roxham Road will now be closed for good? Or will people be allowed to once again, cross there once this entire crisis is over?

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: Well look, what we have in place right now is interim agreement with the assurance to the United States that those that are directed back will get due process. And this is in keeping with our values and our principles around refugees. We have the greatest asylum system in the world. Canada’s reputation on this is sterling and I want to make it clear to your viewers that the reason we have this interim agreement in place is to ensure the safety of Canadians and this interim agreement is consistent with the limitation of the movement of people across international borders and even domestically right now. That’s the rationale for this agreement, and we will continue to ensure that those that are directed back will get the due process that they are entitled to, according to our law and the United States law.

Mike Le Couteur: So, not clear whether or not this is going to be in place for good then.

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: Well we remain engaged with the United States in those negotiations, as I say. Right now what we have in place is an interim agreement in the context of the non-essential travel restrictions that are in place with the United States, for the purposes of Canadians—keeping Canadians safe. That’s the rationale for this agreement and obviously, we will continue to partner with the United States to ensure that the rights of refugees are respected, as well as the health and safety of all Canadians, which is of course, our paramount concern.

Mike Le Couteur: Minister, I appreciate you taking the time. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to leave it there for today, Minister Marco Mendicino from Toronto. Thanks so much for joining us today, I appreciate it.

Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino: Thank you, take care.

Mike Le Couteur: Still to come, Mercedes Stephenson will talk to one of the leading modeling experts in the U.S. on data projections. But first, Quebec is the epicentre for the new coronavirus here in Canada and officials there are calling on the police to act. We’ll ask the deputy premier, why?

Quebec Premier François Legault: “First we freed 6,000 beds for the next few weeks. We are also one of the first places in North America to close non-essential businesses. We are also one of the places that test the most in the world.”

Mike Le Couteur: Welcome back. That was Quebec Premier François Legault on measures his government has implemented to slow the impact of COVID-19. Quebec is now the epicentre for Canada, with the highest concentration in Montreal. And last week, Quebec positioned police on bridges between Ottawa and Gatineau to stop non-essential travellers from crossing into Quebec.

Joining me now live from Sainte-Foy, Quebec is Geneviève Guilbault. She’s the deputy premier of Quebec and the minister of public safety. Thanks so much for joining us. The first question I want to ask you is late last week your government reached out and asked your federal counterparts to send Canadian forces to Northern Quebec to help smaller communities with COVID-19. How many military members do you need and what will they be doing?

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault: Yes, we did ask the help of the Rangers, which are a branch of the Canadian Armed Forces that are based in northern Quebec. So we asked for their help to help our health minister, to make more testing or to help all the efforts that are being made in the northern communities, because as you know, they are more vulnerable communities. They are isolated and they are less equipped than other communities in the province to face the challenge of the pandemic. So we did ask the help and I received the answer today by the federal government that they did accept to help. So we are really grateful for that decision and I think this will be a great thing for our northern communities.

Mike Le Couteur: Now your province has also imposed some of the most restrictive measures in the country. There’s spot checks at bridges into Ontario, limiting movement between certain regions, and closing all stores on Sundays, including some grocery stores. Why did you decide to do that?

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault: Yes, from the very beginning of the pandemic, Quebec has been, I think, very quickly to put up some measures to help stop the propagation of the virus. We were the first province to declare the state of health emergency on March 14th, and since then we have been doing everything in our power to make sure to protect our population. We have closed all non-essential services and businesses. We have forbidden all gatherings of people. We have asked people to basically stay home. And we have put more checkpoints in several regions to protect the population over there and avoid contact with other people from other regions where we have seen more contamination. So we have been very active. We ask people to stay united in this battle because it is really altogether that we will get through this terrible situation.

Mike Le Couteur: Now despite all those measures, though, at one point last week, Montreal’s regional director for public health said Montreal was Canada’s infection hotspot. Why do you continue to refuse to close off the city from the rest of the province?

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault: We are not there yet, because we think that Montreal has enough tools to face the situation as we speak, but as you know, the situation evolves every day, so we will see what we will be doing in the next coming days and weeks. But for now, we are not there yet. We have asked Montreal to declare the state of health emergency so they have more tools to face the situation. They have the situation under control. We work closely with the mayor, Mrs. Plante and the local director of public health, Mrs. Drouin, and we are always collaborating because everything changes so fast that we have to be very reactive. And we are, but the situation is under control. Of course, we ask people to respect the rules. We depend on the compliance of everyone. It is important that everyone complies and follows the rules.

Mike Le Couteur: But on that, Premier Legault has used some pretty tough language in talking about people who continue to gather in groups, saying that they actually deserve the fine of $6 thousand dollars since people are still ignoring public health directions. Will your province move to either increase fines or consider arresting people who are not staying home?

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault: First thing I want to say is that the vast majority of Quebecers respect the rules, which I want to thank them for, because it is really important. But there are still some people who don’t, and we already have been given some fines between $1 thousand and $6 thousand. And anyone who doesn’t follows the rules at the moment, exposes himself or herself, to such a fine. We have to be more severe with people who still don’t think that the situation is critical, and so that’s what we have been doing from the beginning. But yes, police officers will be more severe than ever. If you don’t follow the rules, you will be sanctioned.

Mike Le Couteur: So more severe, then what could happen? Could they be threatened with some jail time?

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault: They will receive a fine between $1 thousand and $6 thousand dollars, as I said. This is how the law is. The law dictates the type of fine that we can give and those are the amounts of money that are in the law. But the main thing we want to say is people have to follow the rules, to follow the directives. If you don’t want sanctions, you just follow the rules. You protect yourself, you protect other people. And the virus isn’t just for other people. You can be a vector of transmission, so you have to stay home unless you have to go out for groceries or essential reasons, like for example, being tested for the virus. But if you don’t have to go out, you stay home. You wash your hands and you follow the rules that are dictated by the national public health.

Mike Le Couteur: I’ve only got 30 seconds left so just very quickly here. Are you worried that people still aren’t listening to that message, despite the threats of fines? Do you think you’ll have to take more action against people?

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault: For now, we count on our police officers to, like I said, be more severe and don’t tolerate any infraction to the national health directives. But I beg people, the last people who still think that it is not a critical situation that we are facing, wake up and follow the rules.

Mike Le Couteur: We’ll have to leave it there. Thanks so much for joining us, Madame Guilbault. We really appreciate it.

Well coming up, a look at the modelling data for the virus south of the border. What do those numbers reveal about the dire situation in the United States?

President Donald Trump: “The same modeling also shows that by very vigorously following these guidelines, we could save more than 1 million American lives. Think of that: 1 million American lives. Our future is in our own hands.”

Mike Le Couteur: Welcome back. That was U.S. President Donald Trump telling Americans if social distancing guidelines remain for the entire month of April, the number of people affected by COVID-19 will go down.

The host of this show was in the U.S. last month and is still in self-isolation. And Mercedes, you’ve been following the modeling numbers there in the U.S.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Yeah, Mike. And as you know, the United States has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world. Now the Trump administration has been following modeling that was put together by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, and Dr. Ali Moktad—pardon me—Dr. Ali Mokdad, is a professor there. He joins us now. He was also formerly with the Centres for Disease Control. Welcome to the show, Dr. Mokdad. Thank you for making time for us.

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: My pleasure. Good morning.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Good morning. I think the question on a lot of our viewers minds is when do we expect this pandemic to peak? And how bad is it likely to get?

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: It’s going to get bad, of course, before it gets better. But our advice has been, let’s wait and see what the data is telling us and let’s make a decision based on the science at hand and not a political decision. Right now, what we see form our models, there is a peak around mid-April and it varies from one state to another. And we see that by the end of May, mid-June, the cases will go down to a normal level that we can handle here in the United States and we can say that the pandemic has passed here. But until then, we should not relax and we should adhere to these measures to save lives and to reduce the pressure on our medical institutions and allow our physicians to provide the best care for those who need it when they need it.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: President Trump has talked about removing social distancing measures before the time you’re recommending. What would be the consequence of that?

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: If we remove them before it is safe to remove them, this virus may surge again and most of us are susceptible for it if it comes back again, and it remains circulating will end up delaying that period even longer. So what we’re saying, right now we told our employees here at the institute to stay at home until the April as well. But we told everybody that we will revisit these decisions in mid-April and we’ll see what’s happening. If we are adhering to these messages and all of us are doing our part of staying at home, yes, we can relax our measures, perhaps, at the end of April. But all of this depends on how much of the population is really adhering to these messages, because as you well know, it’s not enough to say we put messages in place or the recommendations in place. It has to also be adopted by the population and they have to remain at home in order to help all of us to deal with this pandemic.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Now some people have said well, why not just have everyone wear masks and then we wouldn’t have to practice as much social distancing. What do you think of that argument?

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: Now there are two things against this argument. The first one is, you know, we don’t have enough masks right now for those people who need them. So if we go and tell people go and buy a mask, we’re taking it away from the people who really need it and we shouldn’t do that. This is a big mistake at this time. Also, the second part, we are concerned if we tell people to wear a mask, there is a false sense of security. And Americans start, you know, because this is the culture we have, we like to go out. We don’t want to be at home. We are afraid that there’ll be a sense security—a sense of security out there and people will start getting out and that’s not what we want at this stage, where we know the epidemic is still going up and we haven’t reached our peak. We really want people to stay at home right now.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: I know you’ve mostly done the numbers through the United States but you’re a global expert. Do you expect that we’ll see similar infection, hospitalization and death rates here in Canada, to what you’re projecting in the United States?

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: So if Canadians see what’s happening in New York and start practicing safe distancing and stay at home and don’t get out of their houses unless they have to, and when they do get out of their houses for one reason or another, practice safe distancing and stay away from each other, we would reduce the impact in Canada of this disease, mortality, of course. And the most important part, reduce the demand on our medical systems that would be strained by this disease because it’s requiring more medical care than what we have seen in previous flu or diseases. To give you an example, patients on COVID-19 require more time on ventilators when they need it. So it’s like two weeks to three weeks. And then like before that, people used to stay on a ventilator two, three days. So this is a deadly disease. One, we don’t have a medication for it. We don’t have a vaccine for it. All what we can do right now is really to stay at home, prevent the circulation of this virus, allowing the medical system to be ready and prepared for it, and allow these measures that we have put in place for distancing, to give that effect on the disease and its projection, and to save lives. And of course, the most important part, you know, we’re now in a phase that we are responding to a disease, but we also should look ahead in a phase of recovery of this disease. And we want to come back, our businesses. We want our hospitals to allow elective surgeries to come. We want other things to be practiced. Like now, we have patients who need vaccines. They need to come, bring their kids. We have people who need to do tests for diabetes and so on. We’re saying stay at home. So we want to go back to normal as soon as possible.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Dr. Mokdad, we just have a few seconds left and I want to ask you very quickly. The Canadian government has been criticized for not releasing its national modeling for COVID-19. You do that kind of modeling, do you think that it’s useful to release those numbers publicly to the population and governments should do that?

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: Yes, totally agree. We need to release them because we need to inform the public. Our people, you know, are smart enough and there is evidence once they know what’s coming, they’ll help us more to adhere and stay at home. We’re about to release these numbers for Europe over the weekend and then you should be able to see them next week.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Okay, we have to wrap it up there, but thank you so much for your time, sir.

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Washington University: Thank you.

Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block: Well there you have it, Mike, a recommendation that the Canadian government should be releasing those numbers.

Mike Le Couteur: And thank you very much for that, Mercedes, really appreciate it.

And that’s all the time we have for today. Thanks so much for joining us, everyone. For The West Block, I’m Mike Le Couteur. We leave you today with a few positive messages from across the country, to help us all get through these difficult times. Stay safe, everyone.

