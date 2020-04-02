Roughly 200 residents evacuated from Calgary apartment building due to fire

Send this page to someone via email

About 200 people were forced out of 98 units of an apartment building in Calgary on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, flames and smoke were seen billowing from a unit in a building on Douglasglen Crescent S.E.

When firefighters got there, the unit was engulfed in flames and the blaze was spreading to other units above.

Using ladders and aerial access, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, the CFD said.

Calgary firefighters fight a blaze in the southeast community of Dover on Thursday. Global News

Calgary Transit buses were brought to the scene for evacuees to shelter in.

The CFD said in keeping with social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, twice the number of buses were available for displaced residents than there normally would be.

“Damage to the suite of origin is significant, with fire damage to the two suites immediately above, including the roof,” the CFD said.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with photos, video or information on the blaze is asked to contact the CFD at piofire@calgary.ca.