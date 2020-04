Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast.

The agency forecasts wind gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h with the highest speeds located along the coast.

Environment Canada says the warning will last for much of tonight into Friday morning.

They warn that the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

