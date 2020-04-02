Northumberland OPP continue search for missing elderly woman in Roseneath

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP continue to search for a missing senior in Roseneath.

Kristina Zupanc, 82, was last seen on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. along West Court Road near Sandy Bay Road in the community of Roseneath in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Project Lifesaver helps Guelph police locate missing man with dementia

She is described as five feet three inches tall and 105 pounds with short, grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light orange sweater, dark blue pants and white running shoes, a small gold necklace with a pendant, a gold watch on her left wrist along and a plain gold band on her right index finger.

UPDATE: Please see the updated bulletin below for more details. ^bm pic.twitter.com/QT7mQPwbaC — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“She will not be dressed appropriately for cool weather conditions,” OPP stated.

Since the search was launched Wednesday, the OPP’s emergency response team, underwater search and recovery, canine and aviation units have been assisting in the search.

Police are asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:09 How to protect vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19 How to protect vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19