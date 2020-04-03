The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Solo Noel Gallagher

It all came to an end on August 28, 2009. It was a plum thrown against a wall that did it. After 18 years, the most volatile band in the world came to an end.

Noel and Liam Gallagher were always fighting, but never like this. It was five minutes before a show in Paris. Words were exchanged, voices were raised, a guitar was destroyed, and violence was threatened. And the plum died, of course.

Noel stormed out, sat in a car for a new minutes and then left. Twp hours later, he issued a statement: “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Noel had bailed on Oasis before, but this time he meant it. And sine that night in Paris, he’s kept his word. No amount of money or pleading or demands or passive-aggressive banter from Liam has been able to change his mind.

Instead, Noel, has gone his own way both professionally and personally. And having spoken with him, I get the impression that he’s never been happier, more relaxed or more confident with the way his life is going.

Let’s get caught up with solo Noel by having a chat with the man himself.

Songs heard on this show

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Holy Mountain

Noel Gallagher, Wonderwall (acoustic solo)

Oasis, Don’t Look Back in Anger

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Death of You and Me

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, In the Heat of the Moment

Oasis, Helter Skelter

