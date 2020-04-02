Alberta RCMP looking for man who allegedly stabbed teen on Samson First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Maskwacis RCMP need help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault in central Alberta last week, according to a Wednesday news release.

On March 23, an RCMP officer on patrol found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the townsite of Samson First Nation. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition, police said.

Officers said the victim described the suspect to an RCMP sketch artist as a five-foot-11 man in his 40s with facial hair, acne scarring on his cheeks and “a weathered look.”

Police want anyone with information to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement