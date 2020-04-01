Elk Point woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Vegreville: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 73-year-old Elk Point woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Vegreville on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Police said it happened on Highway 36 and Township Road 510 at around 8:30 a.m.

RCMP said an SUV heading east on Township Road 510 failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a semi-tractor going north on Highway 36.

The lone occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that they will not release her name.

The semi-tractor driver was not injured, officers said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Vegreville is about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement