Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Part-time municipal staff laid off in Kingston due to COVID-19 ‘work shortage’

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 4:38 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 4:56 pm
The city has announced layoffs for many of its municipal staff due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The city has announced layoffs for many of its municipal staff due to COVID-19 restrictions. CKWS TV

The city of Kingston announced Wednesday it would be laying off a large number of part-time staff due to COVID-19 work restrictions.

There is currently a temporary work shortage due to changes prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the city, which has prompted impending layoffs of “many” part-time municipal employees.

READ MORE: Community spread of COVID-19 confirmed, Kingston region declares states of emergency

The layoff notices were sent out Wednesday, and will take effect April 12.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This shortage of work follows several city facility closures and discontinued programs, and impacts multiple departments,” a statement from the city read.

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit now sending COVID-19 test swabs to Kingston for faster turnaround

Last week, Global News confirmed that 55 part-time Kingston Transit bus drivers had been laid off due to the city’s continued restrictions on transit services.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kingston Transit reduces service amid dip in ridership, affecting part-time workers

Now, it seems, other departments are seeing similar cuts.

The city could not confirm how many part-time staff members received layoff notices Wednesday, but reiterated that “many” of them had.

Despite these layoffs, the city continues to operate, but rather at a lesser capacity in order to protect staff and the public from catching the disease.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscity of kingstonCOVID-19 LayoffsKingston layoffslayoffs Kingstoncity of kingston layoffsCity of Kingston work shortageslayoffs coronavirus kignstonpart time employee layoffs
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.