Canada

Coronavirus: new partnership brings lunches to kids in Calgary amid school closures

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 31, 2020 7:50 pm
Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids and the Bro'Kin Yolk have joined forces to help feed students during school closures.
Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids and the Bro'Kin Yolk have joined forces to help feed students during school closures. CREDIT: Bro'Kin Yolk

A Calgary restaurant chain is helping bring lunches to children who are no longer in school due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bro’Kin Yolk restaurants in Calgary have partnered with Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids (BB4CK) to provide families in need with a packed lunch each weekday.

Are your packages safe? Alberta government developing COVID-19 delivery guidelines

BB4CK says it normally provides these lunches to more than 5,000 children who otherwise couldn’t afford food whilst at school. Since the provincial government ordered the closure of all schools across Alberta, the organization has had to look at alternative solutions to keep these students fed.

On March 22, the organization joined forces with the Bro’Kin Yolk restaurant chain for a new place to prepare these meals for pickup.

bb4ck and Bro’Kin Yolk join forces to feed kids in Calgary amid school closures.
bb4ck and Bro’Kin Yolk join forces to feed kids in Calgary amid school closures. Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids

Each lunch contains a sandwich, several snacks and treats and a juicebox.

Donations of food items for these lunches are also being accepted at all of the restaurant’s three locations.

Calgarians turn to food delivery services as COVID-19 concerns grow

In a statement on its website, Bro’Kin Yolk said it’s happy to be offering its services to those in need.

“We just want to give back as many ways as we can to the kids who need the food in order to thrive.”

The lunches are available for pickup from any of the restaurant’s three locations in the city at 11:30 a.m., from Monday to Friday.

Anyone wanting to access these lunch services for their children is asked to call the restaurant closest to them for pickup between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

