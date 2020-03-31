Police investigating after $35K of cigarettes stolen from Clearview, Ont., gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating an early morning break-in at a Clearview, Ont., gas station after about $35,000 worth of cigarettes were reported stolen.

At about 1:04 a.m. Sunday, two suspects broke the window of the front door of the Shell gas station on County Road 10 at Highway 26 before stealing the cigarettes.

According to officers, the suspects then fled in a car, travelling east on Highway 26.

Police say a third suspect is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.

The first suspect is described to be a man with a heavy build, about five-foot-seven to six feet tall and wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, a mask and gloves, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described to possibly be a woman or a teen, with a slim build, about five feet tall and wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, a mask and gloves, officers add.

Police say they don’t have a description for the third suspect yet.

According to officers, the vehicle is a white 2008 — or newer — cube van that’s possibly a Ford E-series model, with a multivans truck body and a black stripe that’s about two inches wide along the front fender and the door, just under the window on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

0:28 Police respond to serious collision on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie Police respond to serious collision on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie