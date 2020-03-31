Dani Sinclair named head coach of Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team

Send this page to someone via email

Dani Sinclair has been named head coach of the Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team.

Sinclair had been a coach with the University of Victoria since 2005, starting as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 2012.

Before entering coaching, Sinclair was a standout player for both McMaster and Victoria, leading the Vikes to a national title in the 2002-03 season.

Sinclair replaces interim head coach Brian Cheng, who was hired last year to take over the women’s program after former coach Taffe Charles took over the men’s team.

Carleton won its only U Sports women’s basketball championship in 2018.

“I am very honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Carleton women’s basketball program,” Sinclair said in a release.

“There is such a rich history in both the women’s and men’s programs, and I look forward to learning from (director of basketball operations) Dave Smart and other members of the team.”