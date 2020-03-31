Menu

Sports

Dani Sinclair named head coach of Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 12:56 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 12:57 pm
Carleton Ravens guard Jenjen Abella (4) takes a foul shot during the U Sports Women's Basketball final at University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
Carleton Ravens guard Jenjen Abella (4) takes a foul shot during the U Sports Women's Basketball final at University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Dani Sinclair has been named head coach of the Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team.

Sinclair had been a coach with the University of Victoria since 2005, starting as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 2012.

READ MORE: Ottawa Senators players who tested positive for COVID-19 ‘doing well’, teammate says

Before entering coaching, Sinclair was a standout player for both McMaster and Victoria, leading the Vikes to a national title in the 2002-03 season.

Sinclair replaces interim head coach Brian Cheng, who was hired last year to take over the women’s program after former coach Taffe Charles took over the men’s team.

Carleton won its only U Sports women’s basketball championship in 2018.

“I am very honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Carleton women’s basketball program,” Sinclair said in a release.

“There is such a rich history in both the women’s and men’s programs, and I look forward to learning from (director of basketball operations) Dave Smart and other members of the team.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
