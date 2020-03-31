TELUS mobility customers experiencing outages in parts of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A widespread outage is impacting TELUS customers across Alberta.

The company took to Twitter Tuesday morning to notify customers of the widespread problem impacting customers’ ability to use their mobile phones — and, in some cases, landlines — for calls, texting and data.

The outage is affecting residents in several areas across the province, including Red Deer and Calgary.

TELUS said a hardware problem is the cause of the outage.

We are currently experiencing a network outage affecting wireless service in parts of Western Canada. For further updates please visit our Service Status page here: https://t.co/xgjsSXQSj4. pic.twitter.com/iy3MKIE6Sd — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) March 31, 2020

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for several areas Tuesday morning, stating the hardware problem could result in TELUS Mobility customers being unable to reach emergency services from their mobile phones.

The alert said the outage did not affect landline telephone service.

TELUS mobile customers have reported difficulties calling 911. This is not a 911 issue. If you need to call 911, use a landline, a neighbour or friend’s phone who uses a different provider or go to a physical police, fire or EMS station nearby. — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) March 31, 2020

The outage was confirmed at 9:47 a.m. but TELUS has not confirmed a timeline for when this outage will be resolved.