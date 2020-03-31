Menu

Canada

TELUS mobility customers experiencing outages in parts of Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 12:38 pm
Telus offices in Montreal, Que., May 29, 2018. .
Telus offices in Montreal, Que., May 29, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A widespread outage is impacting TELUS customers across Alberta.

The company took to Twitter Tuesday morning to notify customers of the widespread problem impacting customers’ ability to use their mobile phones — and, in some cases, landlines — for calls, texting and data.

The outage is affecting residents in several areas across the province, including Red Deer and Calgary.

TELUS said a hardware problem is the cause of the outage.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for several areas Tuesday morning, stating the hardware problem could result in TELUS Mobility customers being unable to reach emergency services from their mobile phones.

The alert said the outage did not affect landline telephone service.

The outage was confirmed at 9:47 a.m. but TELUS has not confirmed a timeline for when this outage will be resolved.

