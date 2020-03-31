Menu

Health

260 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total jumps to 1,966

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 11:01 am
Updated March 31, 2020 11:06 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says province has most tests done, lab capacity an issue
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says province has most tests done, lab capacity an issue (March 30, 2020)

Ontario confirmed 260 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,966 cases.

No new deaths were reported. The province has 33 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed so far.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has 103 more resolved cases for Tuesday as the total number of recovered patients rises to 534.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve never seen a virus like this before’ — Toronto-area doctor on rapid spread of coronavirus

More than 51,000 people have been tested for the virus. About 4,280 people are under investigation awaiting results — more than a thousand fewer people than Monday.

The cases are split almost 50/50 between men and women.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
