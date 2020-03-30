Menu

Crime

3 face attempted murder charges following months-long Kingston shooting investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:07 pm
Kingston police have arrested three people and charged them with attempted murder following a shooting in the city last summer.
Global News File

Three people are facing attempted murder and other charges following a shooting that took place last summer in Kingston.

Kingston police say a person was shot twice with a handgun on June 2, 2019, in a home on Rideau Street.

The person’s injuries were not life-threatening, and so they did not report them to police or go to the hospital.

Despite the lack of reporting, Kingston police received information about the shooting and began investigating.

A 33-year-old woman, Amanda Robert, was arrested on June 28 for her alleged involvement in the shooting. Police also executed a search warrant on Day Street in relation to her arrest.

Over the next several months, Kingston police, in conjunction with Toronto and York police and Correctional Service Canada, were able to identify and arrest two other suspects allegely involved in the shooting.

On Friday, Kingston police officers went to the Toronto area. They arrested 34-year-old Gregory Beasly, of Toronto, and 29-year-old Kristopher Jerome, of Aurora.

All three are jointly charged with attempted murder; break and enter; unlicensed possession of a restricted weapon; possession of a loaded restricted firearm; pointing a firearm; use of a firearm to commit an offence; discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life; and possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited.

