10-20 cm of snow possible in Edmonton area by Tuesday morning

Upwards of 20 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of the Capital Region by Tuesday morning.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements were issued for parts of central Alberta early Monday morning.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling Monday evening in the Edmonton area, with 10 to 15 centimetres possible in Edmonton by Tuesday morning, according to a special weather statement issued for Edmonton on Monday morning.

“A moisture-rich weather system will move across the province tonight,” according to the federal weather agency.

“It is likely that this storm will produce significant snowfall over much of east-central Alberta. At this time, the greatest confidence in the highest accumulations is for areas east of the city of Edmonton. However, there remains a moderate likelihood of at least 10 cm falling elsewhere.”

Special weather statements calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow were also in place for areas west of the city into Rocky Mountain House, south to Red Deer and stretching east to the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

Snowfall warnings were in place Monday morning for areas just east of Edmonton, including Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake. Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Toefield were also under a snowfall warning Monday morning.

The areas under snowfall warnings could see anywhere between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” read the warning.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected. Environment Canada said it’s possible more regions will be included in the snowfall warning as the weather system moves into the province.

Temperatures are also expected to be well below normal this week.

Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel was calling for a high of -5 C in Edmonton Monday. The city is forecast to reach highs of -7 C, -11 C and -10 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The normal high for Edmonton this time of year is 7 C, according to Sobel.

Flurries turning to snow this evening with temps well below normal for a few days. #yeg #abstorm #yegwx @Globaledmonton News Morning pic.twitter.com/IcBpyrbkFo — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) March 30, 2020

For updated information on the weather warnings in Alberta, visit Environment Canada’s website.

