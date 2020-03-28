Menu

Crime

Quebec lawyer was attacked in his home, says law firm

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2020 11:28 am
FILE: A Montreal law firm says one of its lawyers was shot at his home Thursday evening.
FILE: A Montreal law firm says one of its lawyers was shot at his home Thursday evening. File Photo / Global News

A Montreal law firm says one of its lawyers was shot in an attack at his home Thursday evening.

Nicholas Daudelin was at home in Mont-St-Hilaire, Que., when people unknown to him showed up at his door.

Daudelin was shot in the leg, and law firm LCM Avocats said he’s doing well under the circumstances in a statement released Friday.

The firm says it strongly denounces an attack on an officer of the court and adds that no lawyer should be put in danger as a result of their line of work.

According to his online biography, Daudelin practises civil and commercial law.

The firm says numerous police services are involved in the investigation to identify those behind the shooting.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
