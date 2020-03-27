Jumping for autism: Montreal online awareness challenge launched

Pina Di Blasi started working for the Miriam Foundation just a few months ago, in the communications department. The Montreal actress was left in awe at the work the foundation does helping children and adults with autism.

“I cried at almost every session,” Di Blasi said. “Every time I met someone, I had tears in my eyes. What they do is nothing short of spectacular. I feel like I work with superheroes.”

Like so many Quebecers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Di Blasi is self-isolating at home. All that time, sitting still sparked a fun idea to get up and move — for a good cause.

Inspired by past online challenges for charity, like the ice-bucket challenge for ALS, Di Blasi has launched an online jumping jack challenge to raise awareness about autism and the Miriam Foundation.

“One in 66 children is diagnosed each year on the spectrum. That’s a high number,” Di Blasi said. “So we want to jump (66 times) and jump high in this challenge to show these kids how much we support them.”

She launched her jumping jack challenge just a few days before Autism Awareness Month begins on April 1. She wants people to take to social media, perform the challenge and then nominate at least three others to do the same.

It’s quickly spreading online.

“We are all right now in this together; we are all staying home. Everyone can get together with their family and do it and nominate people and help us raise awareness for this important cause,” she said.

While Quebec is in the grips of the COVID-19 crisis, those with autism don’t have regular access to help, which is difficult for families.

“It’s extremely tough right now. They have a lot of difficulties in terms of children on the spectrum needing the same routine,” said Kirsty Robertson, a clinician with the Miriam Foundation.

“It’s important for people who are not affected by autism to be aware that other people are living this difficulty and to be more sympathetic and understanding.”

Di Blasi hopes her challenge spreads across Canada and beyond.

“Right now is the time to stick together and unite, because what is happening in the world right now is unbelievable,” she said.

And with so many people staying home, raising awareness while doing good for your heart is hard to beat.