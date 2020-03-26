Menu

Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic east of Revelstoke

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 11:37 am
DriveBC is warning travellers to expect delays east of Revelstoke for a vehicle recovery. . Courtesy: Google Maps

Highway 1 is down to single-lane alternating traffic east of Revelstoke as crews try to recover a vehicle, according to DriveBC.

The stretch of road affected is between Woolsley Creek Bridge and Albert Canyon Road for 3.8 kilometres.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna water system

Travellers should watch for traffic control and expect delays, according to officials.

DriveBC had previously tweeted around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday that the road was closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

