Trans-Canada Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is down to single-lane alternating traffic east of Revelstoke as crews try to recover a vehicle, according to DriveBC.
The stretch of road affected is between Woolsley Creek Bridge and Albert Canyon Road for 3.8 kilometres.
Travellers should watch for traffic control and expect delays, according to officials.
DriveBC had previously tweeted around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday that the road was closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS