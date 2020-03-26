Menu

Money

Stocks rise as U.S. jobless claims blowout fuels hope for more COVID-19 aid

By Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 9:57 am
Updated March 26, 2020 10:05 am
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. .
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. . REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

North American stock markets jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the U.S. jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Number of Americans filing jobless claims spikes to a record 3.28 million

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26 per cent, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell.

Nearly 1 million Canadians have applied for EI as coronavirus takes toll on economy
In Toronto, the benchmark S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.52 points to 13,199.75.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 70.49 cents US compared to an average of 69.92 cents US on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press

