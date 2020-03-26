Stocks rise as U.S. jobless claims blowout fuels hope for more COVID-19 aid

Send this page to someone via email

North American stock markets jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the U.S. jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26 per cent, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell.

In Toronto, the benchmark S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.52 points to 13,199.75.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 70.49 cents US compared to an average of 69.92 cents US on Wednesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press