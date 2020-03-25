2-year-old boy dies in hospital after being hit by car in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a two-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to Scarlett and Richview roads, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics said the child was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said the boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said they believe the car that hit the child is the same car that drove him home.

It is unknown why the child was being driven home or how he was struck.

COLLISION:

Scarlett Rd + Richview Rd

**Update**

– Child struck was rushed to hospital

– Succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Traffic Services called in to investigate

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 25, 2020

