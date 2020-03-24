Menu

Canada

11 total cases of COVID-19 identified in the Kingston region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 10:44 am
Updated March 24, 2020 10:45 am
KFLA’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore shares the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region
Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer for health for KFL&A Public Health, explains the importance of social distancing in light of the novel coronavirus.

Medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health has announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region. Two children and an adult man have contracted COVID-19, according to Dr. Kieran Moore.

The local public health unit  had announced a total of eight cases, but on Tuesday morning, Moore said public health identified three new cases late Monday evening, bringing the total for the Kingston region up to 11.

READ MORE: 4 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region, total up to 8: public health

A man in his 20s, with recent travel to Mexico, a male pre-teen and a female teen, who both recently had contact with a traveller who tested positive for the virus, all contracted COVID-19. All are in self-isolation.

The first three cases of the virus were confirmed last week in two women, 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man, who respectively travelled to Barbados, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Story continues below advertisement

Later in the week, Kingston’s fourth case was identified in a woman in her 70s who had recently returned from Portugal. She is the only patient in Kingston who has had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

New COVID-19 assessment centre opens at Kingston’s Memorial Arena to make way for more people
On Monday, KFL&A Public Health said three men and one woman contracted the virus.

One man in his 40s who recently had contact with a traveller who tested positive for COVID-19, another man in his 30s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom, a man in his 70s who recently travelled to Singapore and a woman in her 70s who also recently travelled to Singapore all tested positive for the virus.

More information to come. 

