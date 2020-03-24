11 total cases of COVID-19 identified in the Kingston region

Send this page to someone via email

Medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health has announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region. Two children and an adult man have contracted COVID-19, according to Dr. Kieran Moore.

The local public health unit had announced a total of eight cases, but on Tuesday morning, Moore said public health identified three new cases late Monday evening, bringing the total for the Kingston region up to 11.

A man in his 20s, with recent travel to Mexico, a male pre-teen and a female teen, who both recently had contact with a traveller who tested positive for the virus, all contracted COVID-19. All are in self-isolation.

The first three cases of the virus were confirmed last week in two women, 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man, who respectively travelled to Barbados, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Later in the week, Kingston’s fourth case was identified in a woman in her 70s who had recently returned from Portugal. She is the only patient in Kingston who has had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

On Monday, KFL&A Public Health said three men and one woman contracted the virus.

One man in his 40s who recently had contact with a traveller who tested positive for COVID-19, another man in his 30s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom, a man in his 70s who recently travelled to Singapore and a woman in her 70s who also recently travelled to Singapore all tested positive for the virus.

