Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Missing teen last seen in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas neighbourhood

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 4:25 pm
Michelle Grozelle, 17.
Michelle Grozelle, 17.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Michelle Grozelle, 17, was last seen in the Point Douglas area on the evening of March 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Grozelle is 5’6” tall with a thin build and brownish-red long hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans, and a pink tank top, according to police.

READ MORE: Pop-up isolation shelter created for Winnipeggers experiencing homelessness

Anyone with information on Grozelle’s whereabouts should call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policemissing personWinnipeg crimePoint DouglasMissing Winnipeg Teen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.