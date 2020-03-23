Missing teen last seen in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas neighbourhood

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.
Michelle Grozelle, 17, was last seen in the Point Douglas area on the evening of March 16.
Grozelle is 5’6” tall with a thin build and brownish-red long hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans, and a pink tank top, according to police.
Anyone with information on Grozelle’s whereabouts should call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
