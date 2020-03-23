Public health officials confirm 1st COVID-19 case in Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say a 66-year-old man has become the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Wellington County.

According to a news release on Sunday, the man who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is recovering in the Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest, and health workers are taking all appropriate precautions.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said the man did not have a travel history or contact with another known COVID-19 case.

Wellington County’s medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, said this is evidence the novel coronavirus is circulating in the community.

“You can get it from another person,” she said. “It is very important for individuals to maintain social distancing. That means staying two arms lengths, or six feet, from anyone except immediate family.”

Public health officials said they follow up with any contacts of known or presumed cases.

This is the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus within the jurisdiction of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

A man in his 40s tested positive at an Orangeville hospital on March 16 after returning from Atlanta, Ga. He is self-isolating at home.

Public health officials are reminding residents to limit their trips outside the home to only what is necessary, such as buying groceries or seeking medical care.

