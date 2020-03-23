5 songs you must hear this week: 23 March 2020

If you’re going a little squirrelly staying in, I could use some help evaluating these songs. Please have a listen and give me any feedback you might have.

1. The Killers, Caution

Imploding the Mirage (Universal)

Recommended If You Like: The Killers. Duh.

Although Brandon Flowers & Co. have been with us for nearly 20 years, this is just their sixth studio album. It’s also the first album for the band since they’ve decided to relocate from Las Vegas. Some interesting guests on this record, too, including Lindsey Buckingham (now ex of Fleetwood Mac) and kd lang. Odd, given that The Killers have never really been big on collaborations. Watch for the album May 29 and if all goes well with the coronavirus, we should see them in Toronto September 25.

2. The Pack AD, Give Up

It Was Fun While It Lasted (Fontana North)

RIYL: Canadian two-piece bands.

The title of this album says it all—almost. Maya and Becky, aren’t breaking up the band, but this will definitely be the last album “for the foreseeable future.” In other words, it’s time for a break to explore other things. Watch for tour dates later this year when things settle down with various pandemics.

Story continues below advertisement

3. The Aces, Daydream

Single (Red Bull)

RYIL: HAIM, Lorde, Florence + The Machine

Two years after their debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, the all-female quartet has returned with a surprise single. Sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (vocals and drums), bass player McKenna Petty, and guitarist/vocalist Katie Henderson consider themselves a group of misfits—and coming from the heavily Mormon town of Provo, Utah, you can see why.

4. 24kGoldn, City of Angels

Dropped Outta College (Columbia)

RIYL: Alternative hip-hop

The spectacularly named Golden Landis Von Jones is a rapper/singer/songwriter from San Francisco is best known for a song entitled Valentino that racked up 100 million plays on Spotify. If this doesn’t work out, he can always fall back on his experience in the fashion industry and sneakers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pretenders, The Buzz

Hate for Sale (BMG)

RIYL: The Pretenders. Duh.

Chrissie Hynde may be 68, but she has no intention of slowing down. Hate for Sale, the eleventh Pretenders’ album, was written and recorded with Chrissie’s “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” attitude. There’s supposed to be a summer tour starting in May, but we’ll see.