Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Firefighters battle grass fire near Penticton airport

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 6:13 pm
Updated March 22, 2020 6:42 pm
Penticton firefighters responded to a grass fire near the Penticton Airport on Sunday afternoon. .
Penticton firefighters responded to a grass fire near the Penticton Airport on Sunday afternoon. . Courtesy: Fire Chief Larry Watkinson

Firefighters from the Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department were on the scene of a grass fire on Sunday afternoon.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said, in a message to Global News, that the blaze, located on a hillside west of the Penticton airport, was not a threat to homes.

Fire captain Rae Simpson said the blaze was around one hectare in size when fire crews arrived on scene.

The flames were being fanned by heavy winds.

Watkinson said the flames appear to have been accidentally sparked.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire chief said the grass fire was running into a cliff rock face.

Just before 3 p.m., Watkinson said crews were on the scene containing the blaze.

– with files from Shebly Thom

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
pentictonFlamesGrass FirePenticton Fire DepartmentPenticton Airport
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.