Firefighters battle grass fire near Penticton airport

Firefighters from the Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department were on the scene of a grass fire on Sunday afternoon.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said, in a message to Global News, that the blaze, located on a hillside west of the Penticton airport, was not a threat to homes.

Fire captain Rae Simpson said the blaze was around one hectare in size when fire crews arrived on scene.

The flames were being fanned by heavy winds.

Firefighters from the Penticton fire department and the Penticton Indian Band fire department battle a one hectare out-of-control bush fire on the PIB reserve Sunday afternoon, the cause is under investigation. @GlobalOkanagan #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/LoDPCy3Lra — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) March 22, 2020

Watkinson said the flames appear to have been accidentally sparked.

The fire chief said the grass fire was running into a cliff rock face.

Just before 3 p.m., Watkinson said crews were on the scene containing the blaze.

– with files from Shebly Thom