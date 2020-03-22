Menu

Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver, B.C., ends season amid coronavirus pandemic

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 3:43 pm
Whistler Blackcomb to shut down as Vail Resorts ceases operations due to coronavirus
(Aired March 14) In an unprecedented move over the global COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Whistler Blackcomb has announced it is closing all of its North American mountain resorts for at least one week starting Sunday.

Baldy Mountain Resort, near Oliver, B.C., has announced Sunday will be the last day of its season.

The small South Okanagan ski hill is the last in the Okanagan to close.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: SilverStar makes ‘difficult decision’ to suspend operations

It said it is ending its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, because it started seeing people traveling from out of town to visit the ski hill.

“We stayed open for our community,” said Caroline Sherrer, Baldy Mountain’s operations manager.

“We started noticing a lot of folks from outside of our local region and decided that wasn’t really fulfilling what we were trying to accomplish here.”

More B.C. mountain resorts suspend operations amid pandemic
Sherrer pointed out the skill hill has also made changes to comply with coronavirus restrictions, including closing its bar and restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody seems to be very respectful of the social distancing, it’s not really an issue of that. I feel like we are operating in accordance with protocols,” said Sherrer.

Asked about why Baldy Mountain elected to stay open longer than other Okanagan ski hills, Sherrer emphasized that Baldy Mountain, as a “small ski area,” is different from the larger resorts.

READ MORE: Big White, Sun Peaks shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

She said unlike other Okanagan ski hills, Baldy Mountain does not have foreign workers that had to go home and is not a destination resort.

“The whole idea behind closing these larger ski resorts down was their robust accommodation and food and beverage. We don’t have that. We’ve never been a destination resort encouraging travellers. The whole point was to discourage people from travelling, she said.

READ MORE: Apex ending season early, Baldy Mountain Resort open for now

“We are a local ski hill, a community ski hill. That was our focus. That’s why we stayed open.”

Baldy Mountain’s season was originally scheduled to close on March 29.

