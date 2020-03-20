Menu

Health

Ontario premier, education minister to make announcement amid coronavirus outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 10:35 am
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to media about a child care credit for parents as teacher unions launch job action.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to media about a child care credit for parents as teacher unions launch job action. Queen's Park

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and education minister Stephen Lecce are set to make an announcement amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The two will be joined by health minister Christine Elliott at Queen’s Park with the announcement set for 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All publicly funded schools in Ontario closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

There are reports the announcement is education-related.

The provincial government announced the closing of all publicly-funded schools on March 12 until at least April 6, leaving over two million students out of the classroom.

Ontario currently has 251 active cases of coronavirus with five cases resolved and two deaths.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug FordChristine ElliottStephen LeccePremier FordCoronavirus Ontarioqueen's parkCOVID-19 OntarioOntario education Coronavirus
