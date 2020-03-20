Ontario premier, education minister to make announcement amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and education minister Stephen Lecce are set to make an announcement amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The two will be joined by health minister Christine Elliott at Queen’s Park with the announcement set for 12:30 p.m.

There are reports the announcement is education-related.

The provincial government announced the closing of all publicly-funded schools on March 12 until at least April 6, leaving over two million students out of the classroom.

Ontario currently has 251 active cases of coronavirus with five cases resolved and two deaths.

