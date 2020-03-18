Menu

Home destroyed by fire near Lindsay, Ont.

By Mark Giunta Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 5:03 pm
House destroyed by fire on Pleasant Point Road near Lindsay, Ont. on March 17, 2020.
House destroyed by fire on Pleasant Point Road near Lindsay, Ont. on March 17, 2020. Special to Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the cause of a residential fire that destroyed a home on Pleasant Point Road, northwest of Lindsay, Ont.

Police say the fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was home at the time and police say the cause is unknown.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP probe reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from trailer

No damage estimate was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by going to kh.crimestoppersweb.com.

