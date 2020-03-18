Home destroyed by fire near Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the cause of a residential fire that destroyed a home on Pleasant Point Road, northwest of Lindsay, Ont.

Police say the fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was home at the time and police say the cause is unknown.

No damage estimate was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by going to kh.crimestoppersweb.com.

