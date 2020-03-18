Firefighters extinguish van engulfed in flames in north end parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Regina fire and police responded to a van on fire in a north end parking lot on Tuesday night.

Recorded on video, the fire broke out in front of Waters Dental Laboratory Ltd. at the corner of Ninth Avenue North and McIntyre Street sometime before 7:45 p.m.

Regina fire’s deputy chief Neil Sundeen said firefighters were on scene within minutes and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Sundeen said there was a report that a man received a minor burn to one of his hands.

It’s unclear if that person was the owner of the van, but Sundeen said no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Sundeen said there were people attempting to put out the fire prior to the firefighter’s arrival.

Because it is a vehicle fire opposed to a building fire, Sundeen said SGI is handling the investigation.