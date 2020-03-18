Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters extinguish van engulfed in flames in north end parking lot

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 4:23 pm
The Regina Fire Department said they responded to a van fire in a parking lot at Ninth Avenue North and McIntyre Street on Tuesday night. .
The Regina Fire Department said they responded to a van fire in a parking lot at Ninth Avenue North and McIntyre Street on Tuesday night. . Screenshot / Colby Bacon Facebook

Regina fire and police responded to a van on fire in a north end parking lot on Tuesday night.

Recorded on video, the fire broke out in front of Waters Dental Laboratory Ltd. at the corner of Ninth Avenue North and McIntyre Street sometime before 7:45 p.m.

Regina fire and police respond to van fire in north end of city
Regina fire and police respond to van fire in north end of city

Regina fire’s deputy chief Neil Sundeen said firefighters were on scene within minutes and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

READ MORE: Fire damages vacant home on Athol Street

Sundeen said there was a report that a man received a minor burn to one of his hands.

It’s unclear if that person was the owner of the van, but Sundeen said no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fire destroys home and auto body shop in Pense, Sask.

Sundeen said there were people attempting to put out the fire prior to the firefighter’s arrival.

Because it is a vehicle fire opposed to a building fire, Sundeen said SGI is handling the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSRegina FireRegina Fire DepartmentVan FireMinor Burnvan fire regina
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.