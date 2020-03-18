Menu

Traffic

One injured in 2-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 2:26 pm
Two people were injured in a collision at Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road on Wednesday morning.
Two people were injured in a collision at Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road on Wednesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

One woman was transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at Monaghan Road around 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

Paramedics treated one woman in a SUV before transporting her to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

The other occupant of the SUV and the driver of a car were not injured, paramedics on scene said.

The Peterborough Police Service are investigating the cause of the collision.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Peterborough’s north end
CollisionLansdowne StreetPeterborough CollisionMonaghan RoadLansdowne Street CollisionLansdowne Street Crash
