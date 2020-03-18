One injured in 2-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at Monaghan Road around 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics treated one woman in a SUV before transporting her to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

The other occupant of the SUV and the driver of a car were not injured, paramedics on scene said.

The Peterborough Police Service are investigating the cause of the collision.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

