Coronavirus: Manitoba dentists advised to cancel non-urgent appointments

Manitoba dentists are being advised not to see patients unless it’s an emergency in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Manitoba Dental Association said Tuesday it is “strongly recommending” all non-essential and elective dental services in the province be suspended immediately.

“We have been monitoring and taking action on this situation closely,” said MDA president and board chair, Dr. Marc Mollot, in a release.

“The priority at this time is public safety. We need to protect patients, communities and dental professionals.”

Emergency treatments should continue, the MDA added.

Mollot said the decision comes after consultation with provincial health officials and suppliers who have warned the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) used by dentists and other health-care providers is running low.

“Risk factors and PPE supply limitations along with the call for effective social distancing make it clear that a strong response from MDA is required to be a part of the solution,” said Mollot.

“We will do our part the best we can and continue to work with the province on reducing public exposure to this coronavirus.”

The MDA said it will continue to monitor the situation and any change to their recommendations for dentists and patients will be posted to their website.

The MDA is the legislative self-governing body that regulates dentistry and dental assistants in Manitoba.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing into your sleeve — if you get sick, stay at home.

