Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

China says it will expel reporters from 3 major U.S. newspapers

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2020 2:34 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump defends use of term ‘Chinese Flu’ to describe COVID-19
WATCH: Trump defends use of term 'Chinese Flu' to describe COVID-19

China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media.

In a news release posted online, the foreign ministry said early Wednesday that China demands American journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post whose credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020 to hand back their press cards within 10 days.

READ MORE: China revokes 3 U.S. reporters’ credentials over column headline

The Chinese government says they won’t be allowed to keep working as journalists in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao.

The move comes after the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese who could work for them.

China said that its steps were necessary and reciprocal countermeasures in response to what it called unreasonable oppression of Chinese media in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: How many people can possibly get COVID-19?
Coronavirus outbreak: How many people can possibly get COVID-19?

The U.S. announced earlier this month that five state-controlled Chinese media outlets would be restricted to 100 visas, a de facto expulsion of about one-third of their Chinese staff. It cited increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation of American and other foreign journalists working in China.

The Chinese outlets, which employ about 160 Chinese citizens in the U.S., include the official Xinhua News Agency and China Global Television Network, or CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaCoronavirusNew York TimesWashington PostWall Street JournalChinese state mediachina mediaAmerican reporters in China
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.