Peterborough man charged with assault at apartment complex: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges including break and enter and assault following a Sunday night incident.
Peterborough Police Service said around 9:30 p.m. police received a call regarding a break-in at a multi-unit apartment on Chamberlain Street.
Police allege a man attended one of the rooms and assaulted a known man in his 30s.
Following the incident, the accused fled the area on foot, police say. A short time later, officers say they located the suspect near a shed in an Albert Street backyard.
Zachary Tennant-Rowe, 30, has been charged with assault, break and enter and trespassing at night
He was held in custody and was scheduled to attend court on Monday, police said.
COMMENTS