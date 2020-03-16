Menu

Traffic

Pickup truck crashes in children’s play area in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 5:41 pm
No one was injured after a pickup truck crashed in Cobourg on Monday.
No one was injured after a pickup truck crashed in Cobourg on Monday. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

A driver suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck crashed through a concrete barrier and ended up in a children’s play area in Cobourg early Monday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., emergency services were called to Sutherland Crescent for a reported crash. Cobourg police say an eastbound truck went up an embankment, crashed through a concrete wall, went airborne and landed near a set of railway tracks.

The area where the truck stopped is known as a popular play area for neighbourhood children. No one was in the area at the time of the collision.

The driver of the truck managed to get out safely. He reportedly walked to an ambulance that arrived and was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital.

The crash scene included concrete debris and the vehicle’s rebar track, which was found approximately 30 metres from the impact.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

