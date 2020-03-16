Menu

Okanagan weather: cool mornings, sunny afternoons

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 2:48 pm
Temperatures soar up to 8 degrees St. Patrick's Day afternoon in the Okanagan.
SkyTracker Weather

Minus double digit temperatures kicked off the final Monday of winter in the Central Okanagan.

Clear skies and pure blue skies and sunshine stick around during the day as the mercury climbs up to around 7 degrees in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies Monday night allow conditions to cool back to around -9 by Tuesday morning before mostly sunny skies kick back in throughout the day.

The mercury should make it up to around 7 or 8 degrees on St. Patrick’s Day.

A mix of sun and cloud slides in Wednesday and Thursday as daytime highs approach positive double digits both days.

A few clouds could pass through parts of the Okanagan Wednesday morning.
SkyTracker Weather

Double digit heat is expected to arrive for the first full day of spring on Friday and linger into the weekend under a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

