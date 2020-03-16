Public Health confirms COVID-19 case at Orangeville hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction after a man was tested at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

In a news release on Monday, officials said the man in his 40s tested positive after returning from Atlanta and is now in self-isolation at home.

They added that all appropriate precautions were followed by hospital staff.

“This does not change our protocols around containment of the COVID-19 virus in our area,” Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Public Health, said.

“We are following up with any contacts of the individual and ensuring the public is aware and protected from the spread of this virus.”

Mercer said 80 per cent of people with this virus will have mild to moderate symptoms.

Public Health said the situation is evolving and are reminding the community about the importance of using credible sources to stay informed.

More information can be found on Public Health’s website.