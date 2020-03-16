Group of Halifax bars push St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Several St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Halifax are now set to take place in May as a result of new preventive measures introduced by the provincial government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement Finbar’s Irish Pub, The Celtic Corner, Durty Nelly’s and The Old Triangle said they are postponing their traditional St. Patrick’s Day festivities to a tentative date of May 17. This also applies to the Old Triangle and Governors Pub in Sydney.

READ MORE: 3 presumptive cases of coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia, new prevention measures introduced

The decision was made in response to the provincial government’s recently-announced preventative measures made in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil and health officials announced Sunday that anyone who recently arrived to Nova Scotia from an international location must self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Story continues below advertisement

0:34 Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. premier urges 14-day self-isolation upon return to province Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. premier urges 14-day self-isolation upon return to province

They also said businesses must practice social distancing of two metres or six feet, and keep gatherings at no more than 150 people.

The establishments say they will continue to operate on their regular business hours while adhering to the guidelines proposed on Sunday.

“We are all very hopeful that the preventative measures taken by government and the public will limit the pain caused by this outbreak,” the joint statement reads. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day seems inappropriate at the moment, but we do wish all of our guests, friends, staff and families the very best as we face an uncertain immediate future.

“We’re all in this together.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were supposed to get underway Tuesday morning.