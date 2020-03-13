Hazardous winter conditions forecast for southwestern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southwestern Saskatchewan could be in store for a late blast of winter.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the far southwestern corner of the province.

The agency said hazardous winter conditions will affect the region Friday night through to Saturday.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in Cypress Hills, while other regions in the warning area are forecast to receive 10 to 20 centimetres.

Gusty southeast winds will bring poor visibility to the area.

The Leader region is also under a snowfall warning, with five to 10 centimetres expected before the system tapers off Saturday night.

Environment Canada said Southern Alberta and parts of Montana will also be hit with the late winter storm.

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate as the system passes through. Before heading out, check the latest road conditions online at the Highway Hotline website.

Environment Canada said it issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

