Education

Coronavirus: UBC Okanagan to remain open for time being

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 2:50 pm
The University of British Columbia says it is taking direction from the provincial government as it plans and considers its next steps amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The University of British Columbia says it is taking direction from the provincial government as it plans and considers its next steps amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The doors to the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus will remain open for the time being, the university announced on Friday morning.

With B.C. on high alert because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, provincial officials have recommended that gatherings larger than 250 people be cancelled or postponed.

However, schools and universities have not been closed — though spring break is about to start.

On Friday, UBC announced that its Vancouver and Kelowna campuses will remain open, but it will be cancelling all on-campus and off-campus events with more than 250 people, including sports events, whether indoors or outdoors, that are organized by students, faculty and staff.

“Countries around the world, including Canada, are working to contain the current outbreak of the [novel] coronavirus disease,” UBC said in a press release.

“At this time, the Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with the virus as ‘low for Canada.’”

Story continues below advertisement
The university noted that it is taking direction from the provincial government as it plans and considers its next steps.

UBC also said its health-care partners requested that the university continue operations at this time.

The university said that as of Friday morning, it was not aware of any cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, among its students, faculty or staff, within B.C. or abroad.

